Monday recruiting tidbits

A Big Ten commitment is planning to make an official visit to Arkansas.

Wisconsin safety commitment Reggie Pearson Jr. said he plans to officially visit the Hogs during the season.

Pearson, 5-11, 185, 4.50 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of River Rouge, (Mich.) committed to the Badgers in August. The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to him in early September.

Highly recruited Ohio offensive lineman Blaine Scott said he'll visit Arkansas this spring. He visited Fayetteville last summer in June.

Scott, 6-4, 300 pounds, plays for Sciotoville East High School in Portsmouth and has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Florida, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State and others. He plans to announce his college decision on his birthday on May 5.

Highly sought-after running back Keaontay Ingram, 6-0, 190 of Carthage, Texas said he has interest visiting Arkansas because of the strong running game.

Class of 2018 Arkansas forward commitment Reggie Perry of Thomasville, Ga. had 21 points, 16 rebounds, 6 blocks and 5 assists in a 59-41 victory on Saturday.