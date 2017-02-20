Names and Faces

• Actor Shia LaBeouf took a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city. The Albuquerque Journal reported that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, on Saturday set up a 24-hour, live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: "He will not divide us," referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase. LaBeouf told the Journal: "We are anti the normalization of division. That's it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you." LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after an altercation with another man during the performance-art project. He faces a misdemeanor assault charge and is due in court April 4.

• Lisa Marie Presley describes herself as deeply in debt and just out of a treatment facility in court papers that accuse her estranged fourth husband of having hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer. Their 8-year-old twin daughters are under the care of California child protective services, according to documents filed this month with California Superior Court in Los Angeles related to husband Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support. Lockwood has not been charged, and his lawyer said the accusations are inaccurate. The court papers tell a tale of profligacy and alleged fraud. Presley, the 49-year-old only child of Elvis Presley, said in court papers that she has lived with her adult daughter and has been in a treatment facility for undisclosed reasons since moving from Tennessee to California last year. She and Lockwood separated in June after 10 years of marriage. Presley, who is also the ex-wife of Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, said there is a children's court trial scheduled for March related to her discovery of photos and "disturbing" video on her husband's computer. "I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach," she wrote in court papers. Lockwood wants the court to order Presley to pay him $40,000 a month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorneys' fees. Presley disclosed that she gets a $100,000 monthly inheritance check and is paid $4,300 a month and gets health insurance through her father's estate. She also has a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises that is held in a trust; her father's estate earns millions of dollars a year. Yet Presley, who said her funds were mishandled by a business manager, says she owes millions of dollars in back taxes and credit card bills. She said she owns a home in England that's worth less than what she owes on it.

