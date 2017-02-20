Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 20, 2017, 2:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTO: American flag has 51 stars for Pence visit to European Union

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

united-states-vice-president-mike-pence-left-and-eu-council-president-donald-tusk-pose-for-photographers-as-pence-arrives-at-the-european-council-building-in-brussels-belgium-on-monday-feb-20-2017

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/THIERRY MONASSE

United States Vice President Mike Pence, left, and EU Council President Donald Tusk pose for photographers as Pence arrives at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

BRUSSELS — The Star-Spangled Banner looked more starry than usual during one of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's appearances in Brussels.

A background picture of the American flag that went up alongside the European Union flag as Pence and EU leader Donald Tusk spoke Monday had 51 stars instead of the usual 50, one for each state.

The Brussels version of the flag had three rows of nine stars and three rows with eight stars each. American flags typically feature a total of nine alternating rows of five or six stars

The EU flag featuring 12 stars in a circle against a blue background was configured correctly. And the American flag had the right number of stripes — 13.

The EU Council did not immediately respond when asked about the error with the misplaced star-state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: American flag has 51 stars for Pence visit to European Union

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online