Monday, February 20, 2017, 11:26 a.m.

Police: Arkansas man robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

A 36-year-old Arkansan was robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock on Sunday night, according to a police report.

The victim was in the 1500 block of Green Mountain Drive when two people came up behind him and and told him to “drop it,” a Little Rock Police Department report said.

When the man turned around, he saw that the robbers had a gun, according to police.

Authorities said the victim gave the robbers his iPad, iPhone, debit card and wallet. They estimated the value of the stolen items to be more thna $900.

After taking the property, the robbers reportedly ran away in an unknown direction.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

