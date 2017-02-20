Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 20, 2017, 2:16 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police identify victim of fatal Arkansas parachuting accident

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:15 p.m.

Police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal parachuting accident in Conway County reported over the weekend.

In a statement, Morrilton Police Chief Sonny Stover said Brick Smith, 49, of Bryant was killed Sunday in the accident.

The Morrilton Police Department was called at 2:34 p.m. that day to a private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

An investigation is ongoing into the accident, police said. The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting.

Additional information regarding the circumstances of the accident were not released Monday afternoon.

