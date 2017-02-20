Home / Latest News /
Police investigating shooting in parking lot of central Arkansas sporting goods store
This article was published today at 3:50 p.m. Updated today at 4:17 p.m.
The Benton Police Department is investigating a “shooting incident” outside a sporting goods store, according to a statement.
On social media, the agency said it was responding to a shooting report in the parking lot of Academy Sports & Outdoors, which is just off Interstate 30 and Alcoa Road in Benton.
Agency spokesman Sgt. Quinton Jackson said during a news conference that witnesses reported shots fired as part of a fight that began around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Police believe two vehicles are linked to the shots fired: a black Chevrolet Camaro and a white GMC pickup.
It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the reported shooting or if anyone was struck by a bullet. The scene was clear by the time officers arrived, according to authorities.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Benton police at (501) 776-5948 or (501) 778-1171.
Additional information was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
