Police investigating shooting in parking lot of central Arkansas sporting goods store

The Benton Police Department is investigating a “shooting incident” outside a sporting goods store, according to a statement.

On social media, the agency said it was responding to a shooting report in the parking lot of Academy Sports & Outdoors, which is just off Interstate 30 and Alcoa Road in Benton.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Quinton Jackson said during a news conference that witnesses reported shots fired as part of a fight that began around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police believe two vehicles are linked to the shots fired: a black Chevrolet Camaro and a white GMC pickup.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the reported shooting or if anyone was struck by a bullet. The scene was clear by the time officers arrived, according to authorities.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Benton police at (501) 776-5948 or (501) 778-1171.

Additional information was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

