Police: Man takes woman's purse, points gun in daughter's face outside Little Rock Wal-Mart

A mother and daughter were robbed of a purse by a gunman outside a Little Rock Wal-Mart on Sunday night, officials said.

Officer Brandon Martin was working off-duty at the Wal-Mart at 700 S. Bowman Road around 10:40 p.m. when he was told about a robbery in the parking lot, he wrote in a report.

Martin spoke with a 47-year-old woman and her 29-year-old daughter, both of Little Rock. The mother told him they were getting into their vehicle when a man wearing a black bandana over his face and dark clothing ran over to them.

The man pointed a black handgun in the daughter's face, then grabbed the mother's purse and ran to an older model maroon Buick Regal with some front-end damage, the mother said. He drove in reverse in an attempt to shield the license plate number, the victims said, then fled east through the parking lot.

Police reviewed footage from the Wal-Mart and reported that the Regal has a white rear bumper. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the gunman or his vehicle.