Police: Would-be robbers point guns at west Little Rock pizzeria worker before fleeing

Two would-be robbers brandished handguns at a west Little Rock pizzeria employee before becoming scared and fleeing, the worker told police.

The Little Rock Police Department responded at 10:17 p.m. Sunday to a report of an attempted robbery at Blaze Pizza, 11525 Cantrell Road, according to a report.

The employee, a 17-year-old boy, told authorities that two assailants approached him as he was taking trash out of the back of the restaurant.

After putting the trash into the trash compactor, the victim said that he heard loud footsteps.

At least one of the robbers reportedly told the teen to take him to the safe, at which point the employee replied that he did not have the keys to the safe.

Both assailants then shoved the worker against a wall and pointed black semi-automatic handguns at the his head, the report states.

The teen told police that the would-be robbers then became scared and fled in an unknown direction.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.