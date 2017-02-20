Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 20, 2017, 4:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

District says it can't host town hall for Sen. Tom Cotton; no new location set

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.

sen-tom-cotton-r-ark-speaks-during-ben-carsons-confirmation-hearing-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-jan-12-2017

PHOTO BY THE NEW YORK TIMES / AL DRAGO

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) speaks during Ben Carson's confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 12, 2017.

Sen. Tom Cotton had promised to hold a town hall for constituents after protests at his Springdale office earlier this month, but a location for the meeting still hasn't been set.

Cotton set the town hall’s date and time for Wednesday at 5 p.m., but the location — originally Springdale, then Bentonville — has changed once more, according to a news release from the Bentonville School District.

Sunday night, Cotton wrote on Facebook that his town hall would take place at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville and that it had been moved “to accommodate as many Arkansans as possible.”

On Monday, the district said the town hall would not be held at the Arend Arts Center because it had insufficient time to prepare for the event.

“It is the responsibility of Bentonville Public Schools to ensure the safety of students, staff, families, and visitors when in District facilities,” the release said. “After consulting with law enforcement, we determined that we would not be able to safely accommodate the number of people expected at this event and informed Senator Cotton’s office today.”

A Facebook event for the meeting lists 1,198 people as planning to attend the town hall.

The Arend Arts Center seats 1,190 people, according to the Bentonville School District website.

The district said it had no information about a new location for the town hall.

A call to Cotton’s office about the town hall was not immediately returned.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: District says it can't host town hall for Sen. Tom Cotton; no new location set

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online