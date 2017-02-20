District says it can't host town hall for Sen. Tom Cotton; no new location set

Sen. Tom Cotton had promised to hold a town hall for constituents after protests at his Springdale office earlier this month, but a location for the meeting still hasn't been set.

Cotton set the town hall’s date and time for Wednesday at 5 p.m., but the location — originally Springdale, then Bentonville — has changed once more, according to a news release from the Bentonville School District.

Sunday night, Cotton wrote on Facebook that his town hall would take place at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville and that it had been moved “to accommodate as many Arkansans as possible.”

On Monday, the district said the town hall would not be held at the Arend Arts Center because it had insufficient time to prepare for the event.

“It is the responsibility of Bentonville Public Schools to ensure the safety of students, staff, families, and visitors when in District facilities,” the release said. “After consulting with law enforcement, we determined that we would not be able to safely accommodate the number of people expected at this event and informed Senator Cotton’s office today.”

A Facebook event for the meeting lists 1,198 people as planning to attend the town hall.

The Arend Arts Center seats 1,190 people, according to the Bentonville School District website.

The district said it had no information about a new location for the town hall.

A call to Cotton’s office about the town hall was not immediately returned.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.