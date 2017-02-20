Sheriff's office: Armed woman robs Pulaski County gas station

An armed woman held up a gas station south of Little Rock Saturday evening and left with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at 111 West Dixon Road, according to a report.

Deputies spoke to a gas station clerk who said a white woman entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the report said.

The armed woman fled the store and got into a car, then traveled north on Interstate 530, according to the report.

A spokesman from the Pulaski County sheriff's office said the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery and no arrests have been made in the case, the spokesman said.

