Monday, February 20, 2017, 2:49 p.m.

Arkansas wildlife officer fires shots during arrest of 2, spokesman says

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.

Authorities are investigating after a wildlife officer fired shots during the arrest of two suspects, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said.

Spokesman Keith Stephens said an officer was trying to arrest two people in Cleburne County on Sunday when he shot his gun. No one was injured in the shooting, Stephens said, and the two have since been arrested.

Wildlife officers have full police authority, although they primarily focus on enforcing Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regulations, according to the commission’s website.

Stephens said an investigation is ongoing.

