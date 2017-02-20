State baseball roundups

SUN BELT

ORAL ROBERTS 8, UALR 3

UALR infielder Bryce Dimitroff waited until the second pitch of the game to hit a home run that gave the Trojans a lead over Oral Roberts at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa on Sunday, but the Golden Eagles took it out on nine UALR pitchers and rolled to a victory and a three-game series sweep.

Freshman Chandler Fidel (0-1) tried to take advantage of that lead, but gave up a two-run home run to Noah Cummings in the bottom of the inning.

After walking home a run in the bottom of the second, Fidel gave way to Ryan LeMoine. Fidel gave up 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 walks in 1 1/3 innings.

LeMoine didn’t fare much better in his two innings of work. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, ORU (3-0) scored on a hit batsman. A single by Matt Whaley brought home another run, then a sacrifice fly by Cummings gave the Golden Eagles a 6-1 edge.

After a walk to load the bases, Carter Brown came in and got UALR (0-3) out of the inning.

In the fifth, UALR loaded the bases with a single and two walks. A Dalton Thomas sacrifice brought home another Trojans run.

UALR pitchers Corbin Osburn, Preston Overling and Reed Willenborg kept ORU scoreless until the seventh inning. With one out in the inning, ORU’s Nick Rotola increased the lead to 8-2 with a solo home run.

In the ninth, the Trojans took advantage of three walks by Spencer and a base hit to add a run.

“If you followed our thinking throughout the entire game, we wanted to get all of those arms out there and get their feet wet against a regional-type team,” UALR Coach Chris Curry said. “I think we have toughness and character, but that’s just the foundation. We have to execute. We’re going to play some tougher opponents earlier in the season to get ourselves seasoned and ready, and by the time we get to conference play, we’re going to know exactly who we are.”

UALR travels to Louisiana Tech for a 6 p.m. Tuesday game.

SOUTHLAND

EVANSVILLE 9,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

Evansville put up five runs in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie, then added two more in the ninth for a victory over Central Arkansas at Bear Stadium in Conway. UCA (2-1) won the series with a 16-9 victory Friday and a come-from-behind 10-9 10-inning victory Saturday.

Evansville (1-2) opened the scoring in the second with Andrew Tanous scoring on a Brandon Hageria (0-1) wild pitch. The Bears tied it in the bottom of the inning when designated hitter Justin Mc-Carty hit his first home run off the year. The Purple Aces started putting the game away in the top of the fourth. A Tanous double scored Trey Hair then a single to left center by Jimmy Day scored Tanous.

Conner Hasecuster added two more to the margin, driving in Day and Travis Tokarek with a single through the right side. Hasecuster eventually scored on a fielder’s choice to give Evansville a 6-1 lead.

Both teams added runs in the fifth, then Evansville added two in the ninth on a Kenton Crews home run and an RBI single by Tanous.

The Bears, facing Evansville closer Ryan Brady for a second consecutive day, put two runners on before sophomore first baseman Hunter Strong doubled to left, scoring Michael Haun, who had led off with a walk.

Brady, who had given up a game-winning home run to Josh Comdecerff on Saturday, got three consecutive outs to end the game.

Hageria took the loss for the Bears, pitching 3 1/3 innings, giving up 8 hits 6 runs, 1 walk and striking out 2. Justin Hayden (1-0) got the victory, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and striking out 5.

SWAC

LOUISIANA TECH 16,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 1

Louisiana Tech scored in five of the first seven innings, including eight runs in the fifth, to bury Arkansas-Pine Bluff and sweep a three-game series at J.C. Love Field in Ruston, La.

The Bulldogs, who romped in Friday and Saturday games, scored in the first three innings for the second consecutive game. Louisiana Tech had a 6-0 lead before UAPB scored in the fourth on a home run by Juan Soriano, his first of the year. Louisiana Tech loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth on a walk, a UAPB error and a hit batsman. Dalton Skelton walked to drive in the first run and one batter later another error, this one by Soriano, scored two more runs.

After two quick outs, catcher Brent Diaz hit a home run to left, scoring three runs. Cody Daigle followed with a double and walks to Raphael Gladu and Jonathan Washam loaded the bases again with two outs. Sean Ulrich followed with a two-run single to right to give the Bulldogs a 14-1 advantage.

Louisiana Tech added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Gladu and a sacrifice fly from Washam.

Anton Luster (0-1) pitched 3 innings and took the loss, giving up 5 hits, 6 runs, walking 3 and striking out no one. The victory went to Cameron Linck (1-0) who went 5 innings, gave up 2 hits, a runs and striking out 5.