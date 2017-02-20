Home /
Style: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame celebrates cream of the crop
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
In June 2015, Stacy Hurst, who directs the Department of Arkansas Heritage, pulled together a small committee of Arkansas foodies, historians and enthusiasts to explore the idea of creating an Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
On Feb. 28, the department will induct the inaugural class for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, recognizing Arkansas’ “legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events” with a business-casual reception (5:30 p.m.) and induction ceremony (6:15) at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
