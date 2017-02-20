Suspect in break-in fatally shot by Arkansas officers after opening fire, police say

A man suspected of breaking into a house was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Sunday morning after he reportedly opened fire on them in Marion County, Arkansas State Police said.

Kyle Riggs, 33, was shot about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in Bull Shoals, a news release from state police said. Riggs later died at a local hospital.

A Marion County sheriff's deputy and a Bull Shoals police officer responded to a breaking-and-entering and assault call at a residence early Sunday, the release said.

Riggs shot at the officers when they arrived and the officers shot back, hitting Riggs, according to authorities.

Trooper Liz Chapman, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, said police believe that Riggs did not live at the residence and was a suspect in the breaking and entering.

No officers were injured during the shooting. State police did not release the names of the two officers Sunday.

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation, the results of which will be submitted to the Marion County prosecuting attorney.

Chapman said police were not immediately releasing the exact location of the shooting in order to protect the identity of the Bull Shoals resident.

She said the investigation will determine the relationship -- if any -- between Riggs and the resident.

Riggs had previously been convicted of breaking or entering and commercial burglary, and was found guilty of theft of property numerous times, according to online court records.

Last year, Riggs pleaded guilty to theft of property and commercial burglary for his involvement in stealing tires from a Mountain Home business in October 2015, according to online court records.

