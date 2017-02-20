Home / Latest News /
Woman faces murder charge in baby's starvation death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
CHICAGO — Authorities say a Chicago woman faces a first-degree murder charge accusing her of starving her 2-month-old son to death in 2014.
Court records show that 22-year-old Shawnquail Minnis' baby became so emaciated that medical workers could see facial bones and ribs through his skin.
Minnis was arrested Friday and ordered held in lieu of $2 million bond. Minnis is next scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Records show Jashawn McBride was born Sept. 13, 2014, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The baby was pronounced dead about seven weeks later, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces.
Assistant public defender Toya Harvey called the two years between Jashawn's death and charges "unusual." Harvey said Minnis wasn't questioned after the baby's death and the family didn't know charges were being considered until a few days ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman faces murder charge in baby's starvation death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.