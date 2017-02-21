12-year-old boy fatally shot in Arkansas home, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot at a Texarkana residence Saturday afternoon, the Texarkana Gazette reported Tuesday.

Officers arrived at a residence on East 50th Street around 2 p.m. after getting a call that shots had been fired, Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman officer Kristi Bennett told the paper.

Police found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the paper reported. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't clear how the boy was shot. Both children and adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said, noting the investigation is ongoing.