3 Arkansas men arrested after shooting in shopping center parking lot seriously injured 1
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:13 a.m.
Three Arkansas men were arrested after a shooting in a parking lot of a Benton sporting goods store left one man seriously injured Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers arrived around 2:40 p.m. at the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors off Interstate 30 near Alcoa Road after getting a call shots had been fired, Benton police spokesman Matt Burks said in a news release.
The four men involved in the shooting had already fled the area in a black Camaro and a white GMC double-cab truck, Burks wrote. Their vehicles were later located, and three of the four men were taken into custody, police said.
The other man was hit during the gunfire and remained at a local hospital Tuesday with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, police said.
LeBarron Tyquez Stewart, 20, and Chad Dylan Lane, 21, both of Benton, were arrested and face felony charges of first-degree battery. Rashaad Edwin Earls, 22, of Little Rock was also arrested and faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence and two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
The injured man may also face charges, Burks said, noting that detectives have not had the opportunity to interview him yet.
Stewart, Lane and Earls are being held at the Saline County jail without bail.
A court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Police said the investigation is continuing.
BirdDogsRock says... February 21, 2017 at 10:42 a.m.
Trump said this American carnage was going to stop, "right here, right now".
DontGoThere says... February 21, 2017 at 10:54 a.m.
These 3 thugs need to be put out of their misery. Lock them up & throw away the key!
3WorldState1 says... February 21, 2017 at 11:14 a.m.
Yes. Where is the Law and Order!?!?!? Promise broken.
