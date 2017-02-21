Home /
America's Car-Mart misses 3Q profit forecasts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.
BENTONVILLE — America's Car-Mart Inc. on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bentonville-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $138.8 million in the period.
America's Car-Mart shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52 percent in the last 12 months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: America's Car-Mart misses 3Q profit forecasts
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.