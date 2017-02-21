America's Car-Mart misses 3Q profit forecasts

BENTONVILLE — America's Car-Mart Inc. on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $138.8 million in the period.

America's Car-Mart shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52 percent in the last 12 months.