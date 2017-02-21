Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 7:37 p.m.

Anderson and Thurman to see 2017 prospect

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 6:44 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Scotty Thurman discusses his promotion to assistant basketball coach for the University of Arkansas Razorback basketball team Thursday, May 12, 2016, at Bud Walton Arena on the campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson and assistant Scotty Thurman will see a 2017 prospect tonight.

Wingman Zhaire Smith, 6-5, 190 of Garland, (Texas) Lakeview Centennial said Anderson and Thurman will attend his game against Berkner tonight that starts at 7:30. He's averaging 20.1 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the 29-3 Patriots.

He has 17 offers from schools like Texas Tech, Tulsa, Rice, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Memphis.

Smith said his mother's side of the family is very familiar with Thurman, his lead recruiter.

