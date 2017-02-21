Home /
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to cut 12-15 positions
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 4:21 p.m.
For the second time in about a month, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has cut positions, the company's president said Tuesday.
The newspaper will eliminate 12-15 positions when the process is completed, said Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc.
Some employees have chosen to stay with the newspaper as part-time workers, Hamilton said.
wowy says... February 21, 2017 at 4:46 p.m.
I would suck popoffs dick if they hired a conservative political writer.
PopulistMom says... February 21, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Wowy,
Who is popoff? They may delete your comment but I did not suggest removal. I guess that Greenberg, Dana Kelley, Bradley Gitz, and Mike Masterson are not conservative enough for you? Maybe they can hire a Bannon wannabe. Milo is looking for a job.
