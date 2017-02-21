Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to cut 12-15 positions

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 4:21 p.m.

For the second time in about a month, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has cut positions, the company's president said Tuesday.

The newspaper will eliminate 12-15 positions when the process is completed, said Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc.

Some employees have chosen to stay with the newspaper as part-time workers, Hamilton said.

Comments on: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to cut 12-15 positions

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

wowy says... February 21, 2017 at 4:46 p.m.

I would suck popoffs dick if they hired a conservative political writer.

PopulistMom says... February 21, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Wowy,

Who is popoff? They may delete your comment but I did not suggest removal. I guess that Greenberg, Dana Kelley, Bradley Gitz, and Mike Masterson are not conservative enough for you? Maybe they can hire a Bannon wannabe. Milo is looking for a job.

