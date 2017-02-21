Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers OK bill that would block Satan monument
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:41 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would effectively block a push for a satanic monument at the state Capitol.
The Senate on Tuesday voted 27-5 for a House-backed measure preventing the state's Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering proposals to build or remove any monuments without legislative authorization. The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.
Current law allows the commission to consider monument proposals and to issue recommendations, even though none can be built without legislative approval.
The bill would block a public hearing planned on a Baphomet statue the Satanic Temple has proposed near the Capitol. The monument was proposed in response to a Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved in 2015.
The Temple has said it doesn't believe the measure can be applied retroactively.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas lawmakers OK bill that would block Satan monument
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
BirdDogsRock says... February 21, 2017 at 4:59 p.m.
The official christian Arkansas legislature is itching to start a religious war right here in our own state, picking a fight with other religions. This fight goes beyond christianity, and is EVEN bigger than rapert and the "onward christian soldiers" legislature. Some legislators may feel warm and fuzzy at the moment, and enjoy slapping each other on the back, but no good will come of picking this fight.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.