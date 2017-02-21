Arkansas man accused of seriously injuring 2-month-old baby

A 23-year-old Arkansas man is accused of squeezing a 2-month-old infant, causing serious injuries, authorities said.

Jerry Tejeda faces two counts of first-degree domestic battery. He remained in the Pulaski County jail without bail Tuesday night after being arrested that afternoon.

Tejeda, who lives in Jacksonville, admitted squeezing the baby "on more than one occasion," Pulaski County sheriff's office investigators wrote in a report Tuesday.

"Newborn victim is in [Arkansas Children's Hospital intensive care unit] and according to [doctors] would not have survived without medical treatment," the report said.

A separate incident report from the sheriff's office said authorities responded Monday to the Children's Hospital emergency room after the child was brought there with serious injuries that were "consistent with abuse."

An April 4 court date is scheduled for Tejeda.