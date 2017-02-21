Rider killed after motorcycle veers off Arkansas highway, strikes mailbox

A motorcycle rider from Arkansas was killed after the vehicle veered off of a state highway and struck a mailbox in Pope County on Monday, officials said.

Justin K. Dixon, 28, of Russellville was riding a 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Arkansas 27 west of Hector around 2:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle went off the shoulder of the highway, struck a mailbox and came to a stop in a ditch, officials said.

Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the accident.

Dixon's death is the 56th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.