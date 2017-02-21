Authorities: Arkansan leads 3 agencies on chase, rams patrol units while child in SUV

An Arkansas woman was arrested after she led three law enforcement agencies on a police chase and rammed several patrol units with her SUV while a 10-year-old was inside, authorities said.

On Sunday, deputies from the Cleburne County sheriff's office attempted to stop a black Toyota Rav 4 for a traffic violation, according to a news release. The vehicle's driver, later identified as 34-year-old Kristen Dannette Walls of Searcy, would not pull over and started to weave through traffic while hitting the brakes, officials said.

Walls eventually crossed into Stone County on Arkansas 5, and deputies from that sheriff's office joined the pursuit, the release said. During the chase, officials said, she attempted to hit one of the responding deputies, Eric Payne, head-on, and he "narrowly avoided the collision."

Walls then drove on the state highway into Mountain View, where the local police department had put spike strips on the road at the city limits, according to the release. The spike strips disabled two of her tires, and Walls drove into a KFC/Taco Bell parking lot before ramming several patrol cars and driving over a low wall to escape, officials said.

According to officials, shr eventually stopped at a home on Country Charm Road, where she tried to run away before deputies arrested her. She was booked into Stone County jail shortly after midnight.

Authorities also reported that Walls had a 10-year-old child in the vehicle during the chase. The child was unhurt and turned over to a family member.

Walls faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor and fleeing, and several traffic violations.

She is awaiting a hearing and being held without bail.