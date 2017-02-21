AT THE POST

DAY 25 of 57

MONDAY'S ATTENDANCE 23,500

MONDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,181,450

MONDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,373,509

MONDAY'S PICK-5 PAY OUT $399.05

THURSDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

MONDAY'S STARS

No jockeys or trainers won multiple races, but Ramon Vazquez closed the deficit in the jockey standings to one race when he rode Wild About Irene to a victory in the second race, returning $6.60 to all bettors. Vazquez has 27 victories in 129 starts while Ricardo Santana has 28 victories in 121 starts. In the trainer's standings, Robertino Diordoro won the fifth race with Dattar to increase his season lead in the trainer's standings to 18 victories in 55 starts. Federico Villafranco won the secon race and is in second place with 16 victories in 65 starts.

MILLION-DOLLAR MARK

Santana was winless Monday, but on Sunday, he crossed the $1 million mark in purse earnings when he rode Chanteline to a second-place finish in the eighth race. On the season, Santana has won $1,124,772. With his victory Monday, Vazquez topped the $1 million mark with $1,060,339.

READY TO SWARM

Someday Soon, a powerful front-running entry-level allowance/optional claiming Feb. 12, is pointing for the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on March 11, trainer Will VanMeter said Saturday morning. Someday Soon earned an 85 Beyer Speed Figure for her 3 ¾-length victory under Walter De La Cruz. She ran a mile over a fast track in 1:37.95, second-quickest time of the meeting for the distance. "I thought it was the most impressive horse I've ever led over, as far as just watching her run," VanMeter said. "It was the best race that I've had any of my horses run." Someday Soon, an Ohio-bred daughter of Proud Citizen, was coming off a troubled 10th-place finish in the $200,000 Golden Rod Stakes (G2) Nov. 26 at Churchill Downs. My Sweet Stella, who finished ninth in the Golden Rod, is also scheduled to make her next start in the Honeybee after finishing second in the $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes on Jan. 21 and $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes on Feb. 11 for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. VanMeter, a former assistant to Lukas, said Someday Soon and My Sweet Stella were both "completely comprised" at the start of the 1 1/16-mile Golden Rod. "We were like the 6 and the 5 horse, and the 7 horse kind of came in," VanMeter said.

Information for this report contributed by the Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/21/2017