Sheriff's office seeking armed assailant who robbed Pulaski County convenience store
This article was published today at 5:57 p.m.
Authorities are looking for an assailant armed with a semi-automatic pistol who robbed a Pulaski County convenience store Saturday
In a statement, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said the aggravated robbery happened at the Exxon gas station at 111 W. Dixon Road in Little Rock.
The assailant, described as a white female, entered the business and displayed a black semi-automatic pistol while demanding money, the sheriff’s office said.
The agency said the robber pointed the weapon at a customer and employee before stealing money, fleeing the store and traveling north on Interstate 530 in a light-colored car.
Surveillance footage showed her in a hooded jacket holding an object over her face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pulaski County sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6622.
