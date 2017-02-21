Body discovered near where minivan found identified as missing Arkansas woman

A body discovered over the weekend in an area near where searchers earlier found a missing woman's minivan has been confirmed as her remains, authorities said Tuesday.

The Benton County sheriff's office said in a statement that the state Crime Laboratory confirmed the body was that of Carol Elaine Davidson, who was reported missing in November 2016.

The agency said a second body also found in the area over the weekend is believed to be Davidson's infant daughter, RoseMarry, though that identification is still pending.

Davidson, 35, and her 22-month-old daughter, RoseMarry, were last seen on Veterans Day at a Siloam Springs recreational park. Davidson's 1999 Dodge Caravan was found a few days later on Lookout Tower Road, an isolated stretch running through the Lake Wedington section of the Ozark National Forest.

The bodies were found off Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs about a mile and a half from where Davidson's minivan was found in November.

A deer hunter found the first body Saturday, and crews returned to the area the next day and found the second body.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff reporter Brandon Howard contributed to this story.