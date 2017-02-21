Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 11:16 a.m.

BROADWAY BRIDGE: Aerial video offers stunning views of new span

By Stephen B. Thornton

This article was published today at 9:50 a.m.

broadway-bridge

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Broadway Bridge

You will be redirected to the aerial video of the new Broadway Bridge momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.

