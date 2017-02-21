Brown leads way in Miami's upset

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bruce Brown hit a three-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and Miami beat No. 18 Virginia 54-48 on Monday night, handing the Cavaliers their fourth consecutive loss.

“I caught it in rhythm, and my only thought was to put it up because he was playing a bit off me,” Brown said.

Brown scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes (19-8, 9-6 ACC) to their third consecutive victory. Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic added 10 points each.

Devon Hall scored 15 points to lead Virginia (18-9, 8-7), which last lost four in a row during the 2009-2010 season, which was Tony Bennett’s first season as coach. Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds, including two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 43-43.

The Cavaliers did use a 12-0 run in a span of 2:24 to open a 35-24 lead with 12 minutes to play in the game, but just as quickly, they went cold, not scoring for nearly six minutes thereafter.

“I think our defense tightened up,” Miami Coach Jim Larranaga said. “We played a little smaller group, and that worked pretty effectively.”

Miami thought it had the game won when Davon Reed hit a three-pointer at the end of regulation, but a video review was used to determine he released the ball just after the buzzer.

A putback by Marial Shayok with 39 seconds left in overtime gave the Cavaliers a 48-47 lead, but Brown made his only three-pointer of the game on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession, and Miami sealed it at the free-throw line.

In other games involving top 25 teams, Dwayne Bacon had 16 points, helping No. 19 Florida State bounce back from two consecutive losses to beat Boston College 104-72 in Tallahassee, Fla. P.J. Savoy added 15 points as the Seminoles’ bench accounted for 59 points. Jonathan Isaac had 14 points and Jarquez Smith finished with 10 for Florida State (22-6, 10-5 ACC). Kai Bowman had 24 points and Jerome Robinson added 21 for Boston College (9-19, 2-13). … Jevon Carter finished with 24 points to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 77-62 victory over Texas in Morgantown, W.Va. Lamont West had 23 points, helping the Mountaineers (22-6, 10-5 Big 12) shake off a slow start. West Virginia also survived a scary moment when coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees and clutched his chest during a timeout just before halftime. His players quickly came to his aid as Huggins stood, briefly massaged his chest and stayed on the sideline. Jarrett Allen led Texas (10-18, 4-11) with 17 points.

SWAC MEN

Prairie View runs away

Prairie View A&M used used a 20-5 run midway through the second half to turn a 45-45 tie into a 15-point cushion in running past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-55 at the W.J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas.

Prairie View’s Jordan Giddings hit a free throw with 13 minutes left in the game to tie it at 45-45, but UAPB (7-22, 6-9 SWAC) made only two field goals the rest of the way.

Zachary Hamilton and Tevin Bellinger each has 23 points for Prairie View (10-18, 7-7), which led 36-33 at halftime and finished 20 of 52

(38.5 percent) from the floor.

Deshone Bayless scored 15 points while Jaquan Lynch had 10 for UAPB, which shot 19 of 44 (43.2 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 22 times.

TOP 25 WOMEN

Mitchell fuels Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and No. 12 Ohio State used a sizzling start to upset No. 2 Maryland 98-87 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (24-5, 14-1 Big Ten) scored 35 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, led by nine at the half and held on as Maryland (26-2, 14-1) rallied in second half.

Shayla Cooper had 20 points for the Buckeyes.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Maryland with 29 points.

In another game involving a top 25 team, Kalani Brown scored 35 points and Baylor took a huge step toward another Big 12 title by beating Texas 70-67 in Austin, Texas. The victory gives Baylor (26-2, 15-1) a one-game lead over Texas in the conference with two games left for both teams Texas. (21-6, 14-2) closed within three points three times in the final 35 seconds, but Brooke McCarty’s three-pointer after a Baylor turnover bounced off the rim just before the final buzzer.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB’s win streak over

Alexus Parker scored 23 points while Tori Carter added 16 to carry Prairie View A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-57 at the W.J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas.

Jeronia Allen added seven points and 11 rebounds and La’Sha Haynes had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers (10-16, 5-9), who avenged a 64-47 loss to the Lady Lions on Jan. 23. The victory also put an end to the UAPB’s six-game winning streak.

Niya Head scored 18 points for the Lady Lions (12-14, 9-6), who shot 35.8 (19 of 53) percent for the game and held a 37-32 rebounding advantage. Destiny Brewton had 14 points.

UAPB jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter, but an Allen three-pointer started a 13-0 run for Prairie View. The Panthers led 30-26 at halftime and held off several second-half charges from UAPB to hold on.

