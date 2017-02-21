Credit cards fishy, 2 arrested at North Little Rock mall

Two Florida men were arrested Friday at a North Little Rock mall and charged with using stolen credit cards.

Officers were called to McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., in North Little Rock on Friday for a report of a man using a stolen credit card at Journeys in the mall, according to an attachment to a police report.

Authorities found two men inside Champs Sports who matched the description of suspects, police said.

One of the men, Angel Bersares, 32, of Miami was identified as the man who bought items from Journeys with a stolen credit card, police said in the report.

Police also learned that the second man, Giraldo Bersares, 42, of Miami, had nine stolen credit cards in his possession, according to the attachment.

Authorities said Giraldo Bersares also made two separate purchases from a sunglasses business in the mall, according to the report. The cost of those purchases totaled $1,177.23, the attachment said.

The report does not say whether the two men are related.

Police said Giraldo Bersares made the purchases after Angel Bersares bought items from Journeys.

The arrest report listed Angel Bersares' last name as "Besares," though his name is listed as Bersares in Pulaski County jail records.

Angel Bersares was charged with 18 counts of theft by receiving, and police charged Giraldo Bersares with nine counts of theft by receiving and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, according to police reports.

Both were listed on the jail's inmate roster Monday night and both were held without bail.

