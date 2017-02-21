Home /
Family: Getting into film as a family with Oscar-winning cinema
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
Quick: What’s the first (and only) G-rated film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture? 1968’s Oliver! (The Motion Picture Association of America started using the G rating in 1968, making Oliver! also the first film with an MPAA rating to win Best Picture. Films such as the now G-rated The Sound of Music — which won Best Picture in 1966 — were given MPAA ratings upon re-release.)
But the Oscars — which air 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC — have long awarded family-friendly films, and they’re not all animated Disney or Pixar films.
Read Wednesday’s Family section for some Oscar winners (since 1992) that are worth watching with the family.
