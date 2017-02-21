Fans should look quickly to see talented young Aggie

FAYETTEVILLE -- Not all the SEC's one-and-done freshmen play basketball at Kentucky.

Texas A&M 6-9 forward Robert Williams is being projected as a top 15 pick in this June's NBA Draft.

That means when the Aggies (14-12, 6-8 SEC) play Arkansas (20-7, 9-5) on Wednesday night, it might be Williams' only appearance at Walton Arena.

"If he has a chance to be a first-round pick -- which he is, no question in my mind -- and that's what his family decides to do, we're going to support it," Texas A&M Coach Billy Kennedy said. "In the spring, we'll sit down together with his family and evaluate the whole situation.

"If it's best for him to come out, we're going to support it and if it's best for him to stay, obviously we'll be happy about that. From what I see, I wouldn't be shocked him being a lottery pick, because he's got that kind of ability."

ESPN ranked Williams as the No. 50 player nationally his senior season at North Caddo High School in Vivian, La., but wasn't viewed as a one-and-done player such as Kentucky's Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo.

Williams, who didn't start until Texas A&M's 14th game, is now projected as the No. 9 pick by NBADraft.net, No. 12 by NBADraftExpress and Yahoo Sports, and No. 14 by ESPN.

"He's someone that has tremendous potential and you can just see it," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "He's oozing with it and just getting better and better."

Williams, a Louisiana Class 2A high school rival of Arkansas freshman Adrio Bailey while he was at Campti (La.) Lakeview, is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots in 24.6 minutes per game.

"We thought he'd have an impact for our program, especially on the defensive end with his length and his athleticism," Kennedy said. "His maturity as far as being a good teammate, being coachable and just his basketball IQ, that has been a surprise.

"He's ahead of a lot of freshmen -- really, a lot of kids in basketball all over -- just with his attitude being so tremendous."

In Williams' past five SEC games, he's averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 rebonds and 3.3 blocked shots. He had 18 points and 16 rebounds against Missouri, 18 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots against Florida and 13 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocked shots against Auburn.

Williams has blocked at least one shot in all 26 games this season, the nation's longest streak.

"He's a really unique talent in my opinion because of his length -- it's incredible," Florida Coach Mike White said, referring to Williams' 7-foot, 5-inch wingspan. "He's got tremendous length with huge hands and great timing. He's just so disruptive defensively, and he does it gracefully.

"Our guys commented after the game that there were times they thought they were wide open from three and before you know it, he's got a great contest or even a blocked shot. His closing speed is terrific.

"He continues to improve on the offensive end as well. He's finding his niche there."

Anderson said it's "unbelievable" how much Williams has improved since the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 62-60 on Jan. 17, when he had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

"You can't even score around the basket with him," Anderson said. "I see a lot more calmer player when he gets the ball now. He's finishing ... and with any kind of pass they throw to him, he's going to get it. He's getting it in transition as well.

"I think as a freshman just coming in to now having gone through 14 games in conference play, you can see the physicalness, the sense of urgency that you have to play with."

Anderson said the Razorbacks have to be aware of Williams, but must stay aggressive.

"When we go to the hole, we have to go with the mindset of being in attack mode," Anderson said. "You can't go in there expecting somebody to block your shot.

"His presence is going to be very evident, so that's why we have to get the game going up and down the floor. Maybe that'll slow him down a little bit."

Kennedy said Williams' defense is crucial for the Aggies.

"This is one of my least athletic teams that I've coached, especially on the perimeter," Kennedy said. "We're not great perimeter defenders. To have him on the back line with such good length and then his timing and his athleticism with those long arms, he's hard to score over."

White, who came to Florida from Louisiana Tech, said he became familiar with Williams as a high school player.

"We had him on campus a couple of times, had him at team camps and watched him play a ton," White said. "He's really, really progressed with his motor.

"He's come a long way. Billy's done a great job with him."

Kennedy said it wasn't a lack of talent that resulted in Williams playing off the bench in the Aggies' first 13 games.

"He wasn't starting because he didn't know how to compete and go hard every possession, like most freshmen," Kennedy said. "He continued to get better and grow in his effort.

"He's just a special player."

