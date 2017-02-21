Ex-Arkansas sheriff's deputy faces new charge in sexual assault of teen girl

BENTONVILLE -- A former Benton County sheriff's deputy was charged with another count of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, accused of frisking her during traffic stops in 2015, according to court documents.

Lloyd Sean Chandler is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree sexual assault -- involving the same girl -- and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Prosecutors tacked on a second-degree sexual assault charge last week, but Chandler will not face it during his forthcoming trial.

His attorney, Shane Wilkinson, said he was leery of the added charge.

"It's new information over a year and half later, on the eve of the trial, that has never been stated before despite previous interviews," he said.

Chandler was arrested Feb. 23, 2016. Prosecutors said he had sex with a teenage girl over whom he held a position of trust or authority. Chandler was subsequently fired.

The girl told authorities she met the former sergeant at her workplace, became friends with him and later had sex with him at his home, authorities said. She also told prosecutors that the two exchanged explicit photographs, authorities said. Chandler has said he "played around" with the then-16-year-old and exchanged two photographs, but never had sex with her, according to an affidavit.

In the latest charge, he is accused of frisking the teen "in a manner involving sexual conduct" during traffic stops between April and July 2015, according to court documents.

