Forrest City death yields no arrest yet

FORREST CITY -- Police have suspects but have not made any arrests in the city's first reported homicide of the year, Lt. Eric Varner of the Forrest City Police Department said Monday.

Authorities on Feb. 13 found the body of Lavence Robinson, 34, of Forrest City behind a home in the 700 block of Annette Street northwest of the downtown area, Varner said. A woman called police when she saw a body lying facedown behind some bushes in her backyard, Varner said.

A coroner pronounced Robinson dead at the scene.

Varner said Robinson had been shot multiple times. Officials sent his body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Police have some suspects they will question, Varner said. He said he did not know when or if any arrests will be made. Robinson's death was the first homicide of 2017 in the St. Francis County town of 15,000.

State Desk on 02/21/2017