Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 6:35 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

Ian Purkayastha’s uncle’s name is Jared Pebworth. His last name was incorrect in an article about foraging for mushrooms in Sunday’s business section.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

