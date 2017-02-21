Gun Runner too fleet for foes, start to finish

HOT SPRINGS -- The favorite romped, as expected.

Gun Runner's burst to the lead from the inside post looked easy Monday at Oaklawn Park, and it only served as a precursor to how dominant the 1-5 favorite would be during the remainder of Razorback Handicap.

Gun Runner ($2.40 to win) took the lead after 10 yards and was never threatened en route to a 5¾-length victory in the $500,000 Grade III race. Hawaakom finished second and Domain's Rap third in a field of six.

"Last year we learned to let Gun Runner just be Gun Runner, and the success has come to him," said trainer Steve Asmussen, who thanked Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm for allowing Gun Runner to compete as a 4-year-old. "With his pedigree and his Grade I win last year, it's very sporting of them to give us another year."

Gun Runner's availability for racing at Oaklawn or anywhere outside of Louisiana was in jeopardy until Feb. 6, when Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans lifted a six-week quarantine put in place to prevent a potential outbreak of equine herpesvirus type 1.

Asmussen had considered racing Gun Runner in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup run at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., on Jan. 28, but the quarantine removed it as an option.

Monday, Gun Runner led by 1½ lengths over Southern California shipper Blue Tone through a quarter-mile in 23.18 and by 2 lengths through a half in 46.88.

Hawaakom was 2½ lengths behind Gun Runner after 6 furlongs in 1:11.29.

Gun Runner ran away from his competition in the stretch to finish in 1:40.97, the fastest winning time since Lost Code won the 1988 Razorback in 1:40.40.

"This horse just gets better and better," Gun Runner jockey Florent Geroux said. "He was in every fight last year, and he feels even better this year."

"Gun Runner ran well," Hawaakom jockey Miguel Mena said. "We worked out a nice trip, and Hawaakom was just second best today."

Gun Runner, a son of Candy Ride and a maternal grandson of Giant's Causeway, had not raced since his victory in the Grade I Clark Handicap at Churchill Downs on Nov. 25, his 10th consecutive graded-stakes attempt. The streak started with the Grade II Kentucky Jockey's Club for 2-year-olds in October of 2015. It included victory in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds and a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

That 10-race run included 5 wins, 2 seconds, and 2thirds and built Gun Runner's career purse earnings to $2,037,800. En route, Gun Runner won the Grade II Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, the Grade III Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill, and finished third in the Kentucky Derby.

"He's a fast horse," Asmussen said. "We're very happy to get this race done. We've always been confident that this horse would get better with time."

