• Larry Mitchell, school superintendent in Alcorn County, Miss., said the district's effort to collect unpaid lunch bills needs some "teeth behind it," prompting a new policy to publicly identify at School Board meetings parents who owe the district money for their children's lunches.

• Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, who was driving to a store in Baton Rouge when she saw a man clubbing a police officer with the officer's baton, stopped and jumped on the man's back until another officer arrived and subdued the attacker.

• Manuela Plank, owner of a costume shop near Vienna, said the call for wigs mimicking President Donald Trump's hairstyle is so strong for this year's Carnival season that she's begun restyling other wigs and spraying them blond to meet demand.

• Shawnquail Minnis, 22, of Chicago is facing a first-degree murder charge more than two years after the 2014 death of her 2-month-old son, who prosecutors say starved to death, with his weight falling from 8 pounds 2 ounces at birth to 4 pounds 13 ounces when he died.

• Geoffrey Miner, a police sergeant in Suffield, Conn., said officers captured two stray cows "after a short foot pursuit" and then posted a warning to residents on social media to not open their doors to "any unfamiliar cattle" after the bovine fugitives were found near a home's front door.

• Susan Howard, 57, of Peoria, Ill., was pulled over for speeding in Sandusky County, Ohio, and faces an attempted-murder charge after the state police trooper making the stop saw blood in the vehicle and after Howard and a passenger were hospitalized for injuries.

• Abdel-Razek al-Nadhouri, the military ruler of eastern Libya, is being mocked by some of his countrymen for imposing an as-yet-unenforced ban forbidding women from traveling outside the country without a male guardian.

• Whitney Kittrell of St. George, Utah, a divorced mother, donned a mustache and dressed up like a dad for a school "Dads and Donuts" breakfast event, posing for photos with her 5-year-old son Lucas, who had asked her to attend the event with him.

