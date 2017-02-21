Jonesboro man charged in Magnolia bank holdup

A Jonesboro man was arrested Friday in Little Rock in the armed robbery of a branch of the People's Bank in Magnolia.

Marshun Stevvon Scott, 27, surrendered at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the basement of the Pulaski County Courthouse, according to Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Scott is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property over $5,000. Bail was set at $1 million, and Scott was being held Friday at the Pulaski County jail awaiting extradition to the Columbia County jail.

At 8:36 a.m. Feb. 14, a masked man carrying a gun robbed the bank's Lakewood Branch on U.S. 79. The man stuffed a 20-pound feed sack with cash and fled in a green or turquoise Chrysler 300, according to the Columbia County sheriff's office.

No one was harmed during the robbery.

