Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 7:41 p.m.

Little Rock police investigating homicide

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 7:27 p.m.

2816 S. Broadway, Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that investigators were on scene of a killing at 2816 South Broadway.

Dispatch records show officers were called there about 5:45 p.m. to investigate a reported assault in progress.

No further details were immediately known.

The killing is the sixth of the year in Little Rock.

Check back for updates.

Arkansas Online