Little Rock police investigating homicide

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that investigators were on scene of a killing at 2816 South Broadway.

Dispatch records show officers were called there about 5:45 p.m. to investigate a reported assault in progress.

No further details were immediately known.

The killing is the sixth of the year in Little Rock.

Check back for updates.