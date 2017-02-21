Home /
Little Rock police investigating homicide
2816 S. Broadway, Little Rock
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that investigators were on scene of a killing at 2816 South Broadway.
Dispatch records show officers were called there about 5:45 p.m. to investigate a reported assault in progress.
No further details were immediately known.
The killing is the sixth of the year in Little Rock.
