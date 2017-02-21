Little Rock police probe gunfire on 17th floor of downtown Marriott

Authorities are still investigating a Saturday night shooting at a downtown Little Rock Marriott hotel, saying they think two groups of men were likely involved.

Officers went to the hotel, 3 Statehouse Plaza, around 9:40 p.m. after getting a call that shots had been fired inside the building, according to a police report.

Police found evidence of gunfire on the 17th floor and were told a group of three men had recently fled from the building and gone south on Louisiana Street, the report said.

Officers found multiple spent casings and live rounds from 9mm handguns strewn about the hallway. A few walls had been struck by the bullets, officials said. Police also said they recovered a lighter, a set of headphones and two cellphones from the scene.

Officers searched from room to room and could not find anyone who had been injured.

Witnesses told police they heard loud arguing followed by gunshots and saw, from their hotel room peepholes, a group of three men running through the hallway to a stairwell. Guests in a nearby hallway said they saw another group of men running through the hallway to the opposite stairwell, the report said.

The floor was on lockdown immediately after the shooting, police said. No suspects were identified on the report.