Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 11:18 a.m.

Little Rock Tech Park announces 5 new tenants

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK TECHNOLOGY PARK

Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee is set to open in March inside phase one of the Little Rock Technology Park at 417 Main St. in downtown Little Rock.

The Little Rock Technology Park said Monday that five new tenants are signed up to move into its Phase 1 facility, which will open March 1.

MobX, Touchwood Technologies Inc., Playbook Weight Management, Noble Impact and On Site Hepatology will move into the tech park’s furnished space, according to a news release.

MobX and Touchwood Technologies Inc. focus on app development, the release said.

Playbook Weight Management and On Site Hepatology are health-centered companies. The former helps clients manage their weight, and the latter helps physicians care for liver disease patients by tracking the patients’ information, according to the release.

Noble Impact is an education initiative that encourages students to learn through projects and real-world problem-solving, the release said.

The new tenants will join several other companies, including The Venture Center, Ritter Communications and Blue Sail Coffee Roasters.

The 38,000-square-foot facility is located in the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Little Rock.

NoUserName says... February 21, 2017 at 10:49 a.m.

All cubical based companies with no real technology development or innovation that could be housed just about anywhere. Good thing we're paying $22 million for this waste.

