Little Rock Tech Park announces 5 new tenants

The Little Rock Technology Park said Monday that five new tenants are signed up to move into its Phase 1 facility, which will open March 1.

MobX, Touchwood Technologies Inc., Playbook Weight Management, Noble Impact and On Site Hepatology will move into the tech park’s furnished space, according to a news release.

MobX and Touchwood Technologies Inc. focus on app development, the release said.

Playbook Weight Management and On Site Hepatology are health-centered companies. The former helps clients manage their weight, and the latter helps physicians care for liver disease patients by tracking the patients’ information, according to the release.

Noble Impact is an education initiative that encourages students to learn through projects and real-world problem-solving, the release said.

The new tenants will join several other companies, including The Venture Center, Ritter Communications and Blue Sail Coffee Roasters.

The 38,000-square-foot facility is located in the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Little Rock.