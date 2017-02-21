Missouri event celebrates vultures

Vultures are a well-known, but under-appreciated member of the bird world. These large, dark-colored birds, which many people refer to as "buzzards," perform valuable roles in nature.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites people to learn about these often-misunderstood birds on Saturday at its annual Vulture Venture program. This free event will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery, located on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, just below Table Rock Dam near Branson, Mo.

Vultures can be seen in the Ozarks throughout the year. The hatchery area attracts hundreds of these birds during winter. One reason is its canyon-like topography offers vultures a haven from cold wind. There is also an abundance of sycamore trees that provide these large birds with sturdy roosting sites.

This seasonal mass gathering of vultures provides opportunities to see these birds. They provide a valuable cleanup service by ridding the environment of dead animals.

The Vulture Venture event will consist of outside viewing opportunities and indoor activities. Outside, people will be able to see vultures along Lake Taneycomo through spotting scopes. Indoors at the hatchery's visitor center, people can get an up-close-and-personal view of a live, captive vulture.

No reservations are required for this free event. For more information, call the hatchery at 417-334-4865, extension 0.

Sports on 02/21/2017