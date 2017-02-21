NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake: Crappie fishing is good on the south half of the lake. Some anglers report catching limits.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are biting jigs or minnows five to 15 feet deep. The best jig color is black or red body with a chartreuse tail.

The upper ends of the White and War Eagle river arms are good areas to try. Some big crappie are being caught, but anglers have to weed through a lot of sublegal size crappie to get keepers.

Striped bass fishing continues to be good with shad or brood minnows in the Point 12 area. Walleye are biting crank baits. Black bass are hitting Alabama rigs and jerk baits.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting Alabama rigs and jerk baits. Bass to 6 pounds have been caught on jerk baits, he said. Crank baits in crawdad colors, as well as spinner baits, are working for bass.

Beaver tailwater: Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting a variety of flies including midges, scuds, San Juan worms and hare's ears. The best lures are small gold and silver spoons or Flicker Shad crank baits in size 4 or 5.

Power Bait in bright colors is the top bait. Worms are good trout bait.

Lake Fayetteville: Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie are biting small jigs four to six feet deep. Bluegill are biting crickets or small jigs. Black bass are biting plastic worms.

Lake Sequoyah: Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said crappie are biting minnows or jigs five feet deep. Try spinner baits for black bass. Use liver for catfish.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms day or night. Try large plastic worms at night and use the darkest colors.

Illinois River: Stroud recommends using spinner baits, jig and pigs or tube baits for black bass.

Bella Vista: Harvey Horne at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is hit or miss at all the Bella Vista lakes. Try jerk baits or swim baits. Use crank baits on windy days.

Bluegill are biting worms eight feet deep at Loch Lomond. Trout are biting Power Bait and small spoons at Lake Brittany.

Eastern Oklahoma: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting jerk baits, Alabama rigs and jig and pigs.

Crappie are biting minnows 12 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake: Pete Wenners at Pete's Professional Guide Service said black bass are biting jerk baits and single-tail grubs 12 to 15 feet. Look for gulls feeding near main lake points and fish those areas.

Bass are also biting Alabama rigs along bluff ends and main lake points.

