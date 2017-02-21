Day's protesters: 'Not My President'

Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday in several U.S. cities to challenge Donald Trump in a Washington's Birthday protest dubbed Not My President's Day.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan. Many in the crowd chanted "No ban, no wall. The Trump regime has got to fall." They held aloft signs saying "Uphold the Constitution Now" and "Impeach the Liar."

Other protesters turned out in Chicago, across the river from the Trump Tower; in Washington, D.C., dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle; and dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: "ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March." Other protests were held in Salt Lake City, Rapid City, S.D., and Portland, Ore., where a small but unruly group of protesters faced off with police downtown, with police taking several into custody.

In Rapid City, both opponents and supporters turned out. A larger anti-Trump faction stood on a street corner as part of a "Not My President" protest, similar to the other demonstrations being held across the country. A group supporting the president lined up on a different corner at the same intersection.

Texas hires 441in foster-care fix

AUSTIN, Texas -- The head of Texas' troubled foster care system says emergency state funding helped hire 441 new employees in December and January, a two-thirds increase over the same period the previous year.

Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman told a state House committee on Monday that about 250 more staff members should be hired soon. The Legislature approved nearly $150 million for about 830 extra employees.

More than 100 children died in Texas child-protective services last year alone, when a federal judge had already ruled that the system violated youngsters' constitutional rights.

Bargaining reined, Iowa union sues

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new Iowa law that eliminates most collective-bargaining rights for public workers is unconstitutional and should be immediately blocked, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by a key union in the state.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61 argues that the law violates language in the Iowa Constitution that ensures equality to citizens. The group -- Iowa's largest state employees union, representing 40,000 public employees -- also asked for an injunction to halt the law's enforcement.

On Friday, Republican Gov. Terry Branstad signed the law, which bars public-sector unions from negotiating matters such as health insurance and supplemental pay. The law is similar to a 2011 collective-bargaining law passed in Wisconsin that sparked large protests and legal challenges.

"We intend to use every legal opportunity we have to challenge the constitutionality of this law, Danny Homan, president of the union's Iowa Council 61, said Monday.

A Section on 02/21/2017