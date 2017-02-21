Pakistanis strike on Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani airstrikes killed “dozens” of militants Monday in a tribal region along the Afghan border, the military said.

Pakistan had vowed to fight back after a series of suicide bombings last week killed more than 100 people, including 88 worshippers gathered at a Sufi shrine.

The attacks were claimed by various Islamic militant groups, which have long operated in the porous border region.

The warplanes targeted militant hideouts in the Wucha Bibi area of North Waziristan, the Pakistani army said in a statement.

The information could not be independently confirmed, as media access to the region is heavily restricted.

Pakistan carried out a blistering artillery attack on suspected terrorist camps in Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday after giving the Afghan government a list of 76 alleged Pakistani terrorists it said were sheltering there. The artillery assault displaced nearly 200 families, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Pakistan’s army on Monday also carried out an operation in the Tank district near South Waziristan, killing four wanted militants belonging to a faction of the militant group Tehrik-e-Taliban, the military said in a statement.