PHOTOS/VIDEO: 'The Bachelor' airs episode showing Arkansas visit; Hoxie native among 4 finalists

The popular ABC dating reality show The Bachelor on Monday night's episode aired a visit to Hoxie, the Arkansas hometown of one of the four remaining contestants on the program.

The episode showed 25-year-old Raven Gates meeting up with Bachelor Nick Viall before taking him on a four-wheeler ride through farmland in the small town about 20 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

The two later climbed a water tower before being interrupted by a Hoxie police officer who turned out to be Gates' brother and then met up with Gates' parents. Watch clips from the episode in the gallery above or in a larger version here.

"I've always been scared I would never feel the kind of love that I've seen my parents have," Gates said in the episode. "But after tonight, I can totally see a life with Nick."

The episode also followed Viall's visits to the hometowns of the three other contestants. No one was eliminated in Monday's show, though one of the other women has already been announced at the star of The Bachelorette, which means she won't be Viall's final pick.

The show airs 7 p.m. Mondays on KATV in the Little Rock market.