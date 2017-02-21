Police: Flat-screen TVs stolen from Little Rock electronics store

Several flat-screen TVs were stolen from a Little Rock electronics store Saturday night, police said.

A Nino’s Trading Company employee came into work Monday morning and found that the building at 7623 Enmar Dr. had been broken into during the weekend, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities said the burglars around 11:30 p.m. Saturday propped up a discarded couch to reach a vent fan on the back side of the building, then damaged the fan in order to enter the store.

Surveillance video showed around three people climb into the building, then pass items through the vent, according to the report.

The stolen TVs were worth about $10,000, the report said.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m., a white GMC Sierra truck drove into the store’s parking lot. The U-Haul pickup with Arizona plates left about 15 minutes later loaded with boxes, authorities said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.