Police: Man found dead inside Arkansas duplex; resident held on murder charge

A 37-year-old has been arrested in the killing of a man found dead late Friday at a south Arkansas duplex, according to authorities.

The El Dorado News-Times reported that Curtis E. Lumsey, 37, of El Dorado is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Brian A. Smith, 27, of Crossett.

Smith was found when police responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 11:45 p.m. Friday at a duplex at 505 W. First St. in El Dorado, according to the newspaper. That duplex is Lumsey's listed residence.

The News-Times reported that Smith had one wound to his upper left shoulder and another to the abdomen. His body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory over the weekend.

Smith's death is being investigated as the first homicide in El Dorado this year, according to police. El Dorado, a city of about 18,500 residents, is nearly 120 miles south of Little Rock.