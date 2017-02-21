Police: 2 take $2,000 in items, cash during Arkansas home invasion, robbery; 'marijuana shake' found

Two people were robbed Monday night of more than $2,000 worth of items and cash by two armed assailants at a northeast Arkansas apartment complex, police say.

In a report, the Jonesboro Police Department said the aggravated robbery happened around 11 p.m. at 607 Gladiolus Drive, the listed address for Gladiola Manor apartments.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, told authorities that two robbers approached him as he was walking through the complex’s parking lot.

The report noted that one of the robbers wore an orange ski mask while the other had short dreads. Both were listed as wearing white T-shirts at the time.

The boy said one of the robbers pointed a handgun at the back of his head and stole items from him and his nearby vehicle before forcing him inside an apartment.

Once inside, the report notes, the teenager and an 18-year-old man inside were reportedly told to lie down on the floor as the assailants stole a number of items.

The 18-year-old victim told a responding officer that he’d attempted to start a fight with one of the robbers, resulting in him being hit in the face and back of the head.

Listed as stolen during the aggravated robbery were a two Xbox Ones, two Xbox controllers, an iPhone 6S Plus, a $250 silver chain, gold diamond ring valued at $500, a Beats Pill speaker and two wallets containing a total of $415 in cash.

While at the apartment, the officer noted seeing what appeared to be a “marijuana shake” sitting on a kitchen counter. Both victims denied that the substance was theirs.

The robbers left the apartment in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.