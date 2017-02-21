Police say Bryant man, 49, victim in sky-diving accident

MORRILTON -- Police on Monday released the name of an Arkansas man who died Sunday in a sky-diving accident in Conway County.

The victim was Brick Smith, 49, of Bryant, according to a news release issued by Morrilton Police Chief Sonny Stover.

Police were continuing their investigation of the accident that took place on private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport. Police were called to the scene at 2:34 p.m. Sunday.

Stover said police and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating to determine the accident's cause.

State Desk on 02/21/2017